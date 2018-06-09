Small museum seeks to expand local black history collection

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A grant will help a small Mississippi museum that focuses on the local African-American culture.

The Oxford Eagle reports that Oxford alderman recently accepted a $20,000 grant from the North Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area. The money will be combined with funding from the city and money raised from private donors to help the Burns-Belfry Museum and Multicultural Center.

Jim Pryor, chairman of a commission on historic properties, says the museum has a "generic" presentation about African-American life, and the money will help people gather information specifically about Oxford and Lafayette County.

In addition to adding video screens and more ways to access materials digitally, the project includes completion of an auxiliary building where people can bring family photos, documents or home videos to be uploaded to the museum's database.

