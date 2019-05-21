https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Small-earthquake-in-Aberdeen-area-13867001.php
Small earthquake in Aberdeen area
ABERDEEN, Wash. (AP) — A small 3.4 earthquake rattled the Aberdeen, Washington, area early Tuesday morning.
KOMO reports that the quake happened at 4:11 a.m. Tuesday and was centered about 16 miles northwest of Aberdeen, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismology Network.
It was a fairly deep quake, happening some 20 miles beneath the surface.
There have been no reports of damage or injuries and none would be expected in a quake that minor.
View Comments