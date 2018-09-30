Small clam size delays Oregon razor clam harvest

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — Fishery managers in Oregon have delayed the start of the razor clam harvest in Clatsop County because the clams are too small.

Shellfish biologist Matt Hunter tells the Daily Astorian that the situation is far from normal and though there are plenty of clams most have shell lengths between 2 and 3 inches.

Clatsop beaches will remain closed to clam diggers while fishery managers collect public feedback on how digs should be managed in the future. That may include shifting season to fit when razor clams are bigger.

Washington state operates clam seasons on a case-by-case basis between October and May, opening digs on select beaches as conditions permit. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has delayed razor clam digs on the Long Beach Peninsula until late December because of similar size concerns.

