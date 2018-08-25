Sloane portrait on view at Kent museum

The Eric Sloane Museum in Kent has announced one of the items on display is a portrait of Eric Sloane painted by artist David Armstrong.

Both distinguished artists, Armstrong and Sloane, met while Armstrong was competing in an art competition at the Kent Center School.

Sloane judged the painting that Armstrong created as a 12-year-old in the seventh grade.

Awarded first place, Armstrong’s seventh-grade art is also on display in the museum, currently on loan from Georgia Armstrong.

Sloane and Armstrong’s paths continued to cross over the years.

Sloane would later ask Armstrong to help while painting the “Earth Flight Environment” a mural at the National Air and Space Museum.

Armstrong regarded Sloane as his first mentor and good friend and was even asked to perform the eulogy at Sloane’s funeral.

The completed portrait of Sloane is on loan from Dale Mitchell along with the correspondence between Mitchell and Armstrong.

The museum at 31 Kent-Cornwall Road is open Fridays through Sundays through Sept. 2 the 2018 season.

For more information, call 860-927-3849.