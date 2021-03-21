Slain spa workers and customers mourned by families Associated Press March 21, 2021 Updated: March 21, 2021 5:59 p.m.
1 of11 Flowers and signs are displayed at a makeshift memorial outside of the Gold Spa in Atlanta, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Police in the Atlanta suburb of Gwinnett County say they've begun extra patrols in and around Asian businesses there following the shooting at three massage parlors in the area that killed eight, most of them women of Asian descent. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Alyssa Pointer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Flowers, candles and signs are displayed at a makeshift memorial on Friday, March 19, 2021, in Atlanta. Robert Aaron Long, a white man, is accused of killing several people, most of whom were of Asian descent, at massage parlors in the Atlanta area. Candice Choi/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 After dropping off flowers Jesus Estrella, left, and Shelby S., right, stand in support of the Asian and Hispanic community outside Youngs Asian Massage parlor where four people were killed, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Acworth, Ga. A white gunman was charged Wednesday with killing eight people at three Atlanta-area massage parlors in an attack on Tuesday that sent terror through the Asian American community that’s increasingly been targeted during the coronavirus pandemic. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Curtis Compton/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 This October 2015 photo provided by John Michels, left, shows his brother Paul Andre Michels, right, posing with his sister Sarah Michels and himself, in Allen Park, Michigan. Paul Michels was among eight people killed March 16, 2021, in shootings at three Georgia massage parlors in the Atlanta area. (John Michels via AP) John Michels/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Flowers, candles and signs are displayed at a makeshift memorial on Friday, March 19, 2021, in Atlanta. Robert Aaron Long, a white man, is accused of killing several people, most of whom were of Asian descent, at massage parlors in the Atlanta area. Candice Choi/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Hailun Song waves a U.S. flag and cheers marchers as a "stop Asian hate" rally in downtown Atlanta passes by Saturday afternoon, March 20, 2021. Ben Gray/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Jessica Lang pauses and places her hand on the door in a moment of grief after dropping off flowers at Youngs Asian Massage parlor where four people were killed, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Acworth, Ga. Lang, a local resident who lives nearby, said she knew one of the victims. A white gunman was charged Wednesday with killing eight people at three Atlanta-area massage parlors on Tuesday in an attack that sent terror through the Asian American community that’s increasingly been targeted during the coronavirus pandemic. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Curtis Compton/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
ATLANTA (AP) — Mothers, grandmothers, brothers. They loved to cook, dance, sing and travel. They worked long hours, sometimes in settings their children little understood. These are the eight people killed by gunfire at three Atlanta-area massage businesses. Seven of the slain were women, and six of them were of Asian descent. Police charged a 21-year-old white man with the killings, saying he was solely responsible for the deadliest U.S. mass shooting since 2019. In the days since the shooting, fuller pictures of almost all the victims have emerged. The exception is 44-year-old Daoyou Feng, an employee at Youngs Asian Massage near Woodstock about whom little is known.
