Slain sheriff's sergeant memorialized in Southern California

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff's sergeant who was shot and killed last week after an attempted traffic stop was memorialized Friday as a consummate professional and inspiring leader.

Relatives, law enforcement personnel and members of the public attended the service for San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Sergeant Dominic Vaca, the Sun newspaper reported.

An Army veteran and father of two young girls, Vaca was eulogized as a hard worker who earned his colleagues' trust.

“He did everything he could to build up everyone around him," said Capt. Luke Niles, who worked with Vaca at the Morongo Basin Station. “Dom pushed you as hard as he pushed himself. If you fell behind, Dom would carry you over that finish line.”

Sheriff John McMahon said Vaca had “a heart of gold.”

Vaca, 43, was killed on Memorial Day after a motorcyclist, Bilal Winston Shabazz, opened fire on him near Yucca Valley, authorities said. Shabazz, 29, was fatally shot by deputies after exchanging gunfire.

Earlier Friday, a long procession of vehicles with law enforcement personnel from across the region accompanied Vaca’s body from the county coroner’s office to Glen Helen Amphitheater for the memorial service.

Along the route, firefighters stood atop their engines, saluting Vaca as the cavalcade passed by.