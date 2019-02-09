Skating party on tap in Kent

The Kent Memorial Library’s Parents’ Committee will hold its annual fundraiser skating party, a family-oriented activity, Feb. 24 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Kent School rink at 1 Macedonia Road.

In addition to skating, refreshments will be sold and raffles will be offered.

Skates are no longer available to rent in Kent. Attendees should make other arrangements. Participants must to wear a hat.

Tickets are $4 for adults, $2 for children and $10 for families.