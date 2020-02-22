https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Skalkos-works-on-display-15066164.php
Skalkos works on display
Burnham Library in Bridgewater will exhibit pastels by Newtown resident Lee Skalkos through Feb. 29.
Skalkos is a teacher by profession, pastel painter and a metalsmith having practiced some form of art her entire life.
The next art exhibit, “Commonality of Women,” will run March 1 through March 28.
The show will feature watercolor and acrylic art by Bridgewater artist Cheryl Nelson.
An opening reception will be held March 8 from 2 to 4 p.m.
For more information, call the 62 Main St. South library at 860-354-6937.
