Skagit County Sheriff retires after 30 years with agency

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — After more than 30 years with the Skagit County Sheriff's Office — eight as the county's top law enforcement official — Will Reichardt will retire in January.

The Skagit Valley Herald reports before he was elected sheriff, Reichardt worked in a variety of positions at the department, from corrections officer to chief criminal deputy.

Reichardt, who said he never envisioned himself running for sheriff, was first elected in 2010.

When his term ended in 2014, he decided to run again, saying he was having too much fun.

Reichardt will hand the department's reins over to current Undersheriff Don McDermott, who ran unopposed in the November election for sheriff.

McDermott has 36 years of law enforcement experience and has been a part of Reichardt's administration since the latter was elected.

___

