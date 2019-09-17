Sixth medical marijuana store opens this week in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota's sixth medical marijuana dispensary is opening later this week.

The North Dakota Department of Health says the Herbology store will open in Minot on Thursday. Another dispensary is expected to open in Jamestown next Tuesday.

State officials say more than 1,200 registry identification cards have been issued to qualifying medical marijuana patients.

Division of Medical Marijuana director Jason Wahl says an estimated 85% of the state's population will be within 50 miles of one of the seven open dispensaries by the end of the month.

The final dispensary location, in Dickinson, is expected to be open by the end of the calendar year.