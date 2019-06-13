Sisolak signs bill to end off-year city elections by 2022

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The off-year municipal elections held Tuesday will soon be held in regular election years under a new law Gov. Steve Sisolak signed.

Eight cities hold their municipal elections in odd-numbered years, including Las Vegas. But some have pushed to move the elections to even-numbered general election years to boost turnout and lower costs.

The bill Sisolak signed Wednesday requires the cities to move their elections by 2022.

The Democratic governor also signed a bill raising the marriage age, which is currently 16 with parental consent and younger with a judge's approval. The new law raises the age to 18 but allows 17-year-olds to marry with permission from a parent and judge.

Another new law tightens campaign finance rules and bans officials from paying themselves a salary with campaign funds.