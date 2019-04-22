Sisolak signs bill raising clean energy standard

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada's governor has signed a bill requiring electricity companies to have 50 percent of their energy from renewable sources by 2030.

Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak signed the measure Monday while joined by a crowd of Democrat and Republican state lawmakers. Sisolak describes the bill as "tremendously important" and says "people support renewable energy."

The clean energy standard under the legislation will be gradually ramped up to the 50 percent mark over a matter of years.

Lawmakers in the Assembly roundly approved the measure last week and the legislation passed the state Senate with a unanimous vote.