CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Two staffers for Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak are leaving the Democrat's administration.

Sisolak's office announced Tuesday that his Chief of Staff Michelle White will be leaving at the end of the summer after her replacement is found.

She joined Sisolak's team when he won the governor's office in 2018, first leading his transition team and then as his chief of staff when he took office.

Before that White served as the Nevada director of left-leaning super PAC For Our Future pushing to elect Democrats in 2018. She also worked for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign in Nevada and for Democrats in the state Senate.

Sisolak is also losing senior advisor Scott Gilles, whose last day is Friday.

Gilles was the lobbyist for the city of Reno and deputy secretary of state for elections before joining the governor's team.

White and Gilles did not announce their next moves but both released statements saying it had been an honor to work for the governor.