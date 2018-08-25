Sioux Falls rail yard project hits snag with parking problem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The developers of a $70 million project to repurpose the downtown rail yard in Sioux Falls say they must rethink initial plans for underground parking because of extensive bedrock in the area.

The Argus Leader reports that the Black Iron Railyard project will replace the rail yard with a campus of mixed-use buildings.

City officials recently deferred a decision on the project's future.

City councilors must still approve a series of measures to allow the project to move forward. Measures include a $2.6 million purchase agreement for the land and declaring the area surplus property.

David and Erika Billion proposed the project. Their plan calls for a six-story building with space for offices and residential units. The first phase of the project is estimated to cost $32 million.

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com