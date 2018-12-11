Sioux Falls, police union can't reach deal on new contract

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The city of Sioux Falls says it has reached an impasse on a new labor contract with the union that represents police officers and sergeants.

The Argus Leader reports Mayor Paul TenHaken's administration intends to ask the City Council to impose its offer on the Fraternal Order of Police at a Dec. 18 meeting.

The city's offer includes cost-of-living adjustments of 2.5 percent for 2019 and 3 percent for 2020. That mirrors wage increases for members of the Sioux Falls Firefighters Association Union and American Federation of State and County Municipal Employees.

Police union vice president Jason Holbeck says the decision to declare impasse was made by City Hall. He says that even though union members rejected the city's offer by a vote of 209-10, they wanted to continue negotiating.

