Sioux Falls' Empire Mall overwhelmed by retail bankruptcies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls is feeling the impact of mass closures and bankruptcies in the retail industry, but the mall's owner remains upbeat.

The Argus Leader reports that Gymboree, Crazy 8 and Charlotte Russe have shut down, adding to the current vacancies at the mall that include two big anchor locations.

The bankruptcies in Sioux Falls contrasted a first-quarter earnings call from the Empire Mall's Indianapolis-based owner-operator, Simon Property Group.

During first-quarter earnings calls, Simon noted the rest of the company was outpacing the industry.

Simon's mall properties saw their occupancy had jumped from the first quarter of 2018, reaching 95.1%.

The Empire Mall declined to comment for this story.

