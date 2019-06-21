Sinkhole shuts down parts of I-75 in Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Parts of busy Interstate 75 have been shut down in Florida after a sinkhole opened up.

The southbound lanes were shut down just in time for rush hour traffic Friday. The Ocala Star-Banner reports the sinkhole is growing rapidly and was only about a foot wide when it was first spotted.

An Alachua County Sheriff's deputy says the sinkhole is now about 10 feet wide and 12 feet deep, but appears to have stabilized. He said water could be heard underneath the sinkhole.

Officials are urging drivers to avoid the area.

___

Information from: Ocala (Fla.) Star-Banner, http://www.starbanner.com/