SingOut! CT to present concert

SingOut! CT, Connecticut's premier glee group for young voices will offer a spring extravaganza April 23 at 2 p.m. at Gunn Memorial Library on Wykeham Road in Washington.

The coed ensemble will perform selections from the American Songbook, classical surprises, Broadway favorites, folk songs and popular music.

The group is comprised of singers ages 8 to 18, and has both training and performance divisions.

For information and registration, visit www.singoutct.org or call 860-868-7586.