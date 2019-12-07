Sing-along set at Sherman church

The Sherman Congregational Church will hold a Christmas carol sing-along Dec. 15 at 4 p.m.

This will be the final event in the church’s celebration of its 275th anniversary.

The congregation will choose favorite and familiar Christmas songs and carols to sing with the accompaniment of organ and piano by Minister of Music, Carolyn Kopsick.

A reception will follow in fellowship hall with seasonal treats for the family at the 6 Church Road church.