Sinanian to speak at Temple Sholom
Published 12:00 am, Thursday, May 3, 2018
Temple Sholom in New Milford will present a program with Chad Sinanian May 4 at 6:30 p.m.
Sinanian, who is called “The People’s Advocate,” serves on the Boards of the Arc Connecticut and People First of Connecticut.
He is a champion for the rights, the wellbeing, and the dignity of persons with disabilities.
For more information, call the Temple, located at 122 Kent Road, at 860-354-0273.
