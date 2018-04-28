Sinanian to speak at Temple Sholom

Temple Sholom in New Milford will present a program with Chad Sinanian May 4 at 6:30 p.m.

Sinanian, who is called “The People’s Advocate,” serves on the Boards of the Arc Connecticut and People First of Connecticut.

He is a champion for the rights, the wellbeing, and the dignity of persons with disabilities.

For more information, call the Temple, located at 122 Kent Road, at 860-354-0273.