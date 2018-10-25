Silverton expects skijoring race to return this winter

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Organizers expect the popular skijoring race in Silverton to return in January.

The Durango Herald reports the race where horses pull cross-country skiers through a series of gates and jumps was canceled this year after three people were injured by a horse at the February 2017 event.

A low-flying drone spooked a horse that darted into a crowd, trampling people.

Event organizer Pete Maisel says all insurance issues resulting from the 2017 race have been resolved. The event is scheduled to return Jan. 11-13.

The event typically brings 3,000 to 4,000 people to the small town about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Durango.

Maisel says the event serves as a major economic boost for the community in the middle of winter.

Information from: Durango Herald, http://www.durangoherald.com