Sikorsky to commemorate Black Hawk helicopters' anniversary

STRATFORD, Conn. (AP) — Sikorsky Aircraft is planning a celebration for the 40th anniversary of the delivery of its first Black Hawk helicopter.

The U.S. military has relied on the workhorse helicopter to strike targets, ferry troops and carry out rescues in Iraq, Afghanistan and other conflict areas.

A celebration for employees and its customer, the U.S. Army, is planned for Wednesday at the Stratford headquarters of Sikorsky, which is owned by Lockheed Martin.

The first Black Hawk was delivered to the Army on October 31, 1978.

The first combat role for the helicopter came in the U.S.-led invasion of the Caribbean nation of Grenada in 1983.