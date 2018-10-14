Sign-ups for dodgeball tourney taken

New Milford Parks & Recreation has announced the first annual dodgeball tournament/fundraiser to be held Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Individuals and teams are welcome, as matchups are beginning to be coordinated.

Monies raised will benefit scholarship for the department’s 2019 summer camp.

The goal is to raise $2,500 to be able to send five children to camp who otherwise couldn’t afford to attend.

The Parks & Recreation Rec-On Summer Camp offers a fun and safe environment for children to play, be creative and make friends.

For more information, call the camp or the dodgeball event, contact Lauren Ellard at 860-355-6050 or lellard@newmilford.org.