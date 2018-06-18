Sign up underway for trip to zoo

The New Milford Youth Agency will offer a trip to the Trevor Zoo at Millbrook School in New York July 17.

The trip will depart the Youth Agency on Pickett District Road at 10 a.m. and return about 3 p.m.

The event is geared toward children entering fourth through eighth grades.

The cost is $10 cash per child and includes the entrance fee and a guided tour.

Students should bring a bag lunch, water and snacks. A small amount of spending money is permitted.

For more information and sign up, call Debra at 860-210-2030 or email debra@youthagency.org.