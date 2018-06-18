https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Sign-up-underway-for-trip-to-zoo-12990494.php
Sign up underway for trip to zoo
Published 12:00 am, Monday, June 18, 2018
The New Milford Youth Agency will offer a trip to the Trevor Zoo at Millbrook School in New York July 17.
The trip will depart the Youth Agency on Pickett District Road at 10 a.m. and return about 3 p.m.
The event is geared toward children entering fourth through eighth grades.
The cost is $10 cash per child and includes the entrance fee and a guided tour.
Students should bring a bag lunch, water and snacks. A small amount of spending money is permitted.
For more information and sign up, call Debra at 860-210-2030 or email debra@youthagency.org.
