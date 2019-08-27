Sign up open for last Run for Joe

The 21st annual and final Run for Joe will be held Oct. 6 at Canterbury School on Aspetuck Avenue in town.

The rain-or-shine event will raise funds for the Giuseppe Leto Scholarship Fund at the private school.

Although this will be the last Run for Joe, the scholarship will continue because it is now self-sustaining, Leto said.

Leto, who was a member of Canterbury's class of 1997, died while on a conditioning hike at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, N.C.

Participants may choose between a one-mile fun run or a 5K run/walk.

Individuals are welcome to sponsor runners, donate items such as food and drinks, or place a sign advertising the run at a place of business.

Registration will run from 12:30 to 1 p.m., with the walk/run to start at 1:30 p.m.

Following the run, a reception will be held near the Sheehy Family Field, or in the case of inclement weather, in the wrestling room in the Athletic Center.

All runners are asked to make a donation to the scholarship fund; each will receive a T-shirt.

Donations should be made out to Canterbury School, with “Run for Joe” in the memo, and mailed to Canterbury School, c/o Joe Leto Scholarship Fun, 101 Aspetuck Ave., New Milford, CT 06776 or be made online at https://www.cbury.org/runforjoe.