The 10th annual Run Santa Run 5k Run, Walk and Kids Fun Run is planned for Nov. 28 in New Milford.

The kids fun run will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Harrybrooke Park off Still River Drive, with the 5k to follow at 10 a.m.

For the first time, this year participants may also join virtually.

Bill Buckbee, executive director of the park, launched the event in 2011 in response to his personal illness. He was diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes.

“Instead of lying back and relying on medicine, I fought,” he said. “I walked. I ran. I wanted to let everyone know the truth about Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes.”

“It’s the most personal event to me and my family and friends, and it’s truly become an iconic local event that welcomes the holiday season,” he related.

The funds raised this year will be donated to the park, where Buckbee made his recovery, and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) which fights for a cure to Type 1 diabetes.

Local business sponsors and volunteers are sought.

Coca-Cola as the event sponsor and Best Buy Discount Tires in Brookfield as presenting sponsor. In addition, Mulvaney Mechanical, Myke Foo Media, Core Running Group, NorCom, Deer & Tick Guard, Bakewell Mulhare, Physician’s Care and Dr. Frank Turchiano, Marandola Fuel and Sadie’s Sunny Honey are sponsors.

The deadline to get signs, T-shirts and sponsors is Nov. 18. Registration is at https://tinyurl.com/y24vn453.

All COVID safety measures will be in place for the event.

For more information, contact HarrybrookePark65@gmail.com or 860-799-6520.