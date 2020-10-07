Sign-up accepted for mayor’s updates

The Town of New Milford has issued a reminder that residents can sign up to receive information and notifications from its website.

By signing up for Mayor Pete Bass’ updates, a resident will not only get a newsletter twice a week, along with information to join him during his weekly online chats, but also important alerts.

Residents can unsubscribe at any time.

To sign up, visit www.newmilford.org, go to the left side of the home page and click “Mailing List,” then enter an email address and select “Mayor’s Updates mailing list.”