Sign language course on tap

Robbyn’s Nest Education Center in Sherman will offer a children’s sign language class Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. to noon.

The class at the 1 Route 37 East center will cost $15 per child ages 1 to 7.

The class will focus on basic signing and communication used for young children.

Spots for this program are limited and registration is required.

To register, call 860-354-0099.