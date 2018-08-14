https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Sign-language-course-on-tap-13153604.php
Sign language course on tap
Robbyn’s Nest Education Center in Sherman will offer a children’s sign language class Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. to noon.
The class at the 1 Route 37 East center will cost $15 per child ages 1 to 7.
The class will focus on basic signing and communication used for young children.
Spots for this program are limited and registration is required.
To register, call 860-354-0099.
View Comments