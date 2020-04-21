Sidewalk licenses approved, cable manufacturer sees demand

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — In Portsmouth, city councilors have started approving sidewalk cafe licenses for restaurants, although there are no specified opening dates, the city manager said.

Dine-in food service is prohibited through at least May 4, under New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu’s executive order on the coronavirus. Many restaurants have shifted to takeout service, including delivery and curbside pickup.

Seacoastonline.com reports that City Manager Karen Conrad said city staff recommended that the council consider approvals subject to change in Sununu’s order that may allow such service to resume.

___

THE NUMBERS

As of Monday, 1,447 people in New Hampshire had tested positive for the virus, and 42 had died.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

___

CABLES-VENTILATORS

A New Hampshire company that makes cables for medical devices is seeing a lot of demand during the pandemic.

New England Wire Technologies in Lisbon is busy making a multi-conductor cable for ventilators.

The majority of the products are being shipped overseas, where a sub-contractor has geared up to finish assemblies, company spokeswoman Kelly MacKay told the Caledonian-Record.