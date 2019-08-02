Sidewalk Festival under way in Kent

The annual Kent Sidewalk Festival is up and running in downtown Kent through Aug. 4.

The rain or shine event is co-sponsored by Kent Chamber of Commerce, the Kent Green Shopping Center, Cozzy’s Pizzeria and Fat City Screen Printing.

The event features music, food, sales, vintage cars, demonstrations and more.

Participating stores offering sales include Silver & Sage Trading, Rolling River Antiques, Main Street Antiques, Koblenz & Co. Antique & Estate Jewelry, Heron Gallery, Chestnut Woodworking, The Covered Wagon Country Store, the Fife ‘n Drum Gift Shop, Foreign Cargo, Terston Home Accents & Apparel, Sundog Shoe & Leather and Pantages Gems & Jewelry.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church will hold its annual tag sale Aug. 2 - with early bird admission of $10 - from 8:30 to 10 a.m., as well as Aug. 2-3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Aug. 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Kent Yoga & Bodyworks will offer savings for new students Aug. 2-3 during their 9:30 a.m. yoga classes. The cost is $18 per class or $30 for both classes.

Henna by Elyse will be at Boomerang Consignment Aug. 3 from 1 to 4 p.m.

The ninth annual Kent Car Show will be offered later that day from 4 to 8 p.m. on the Kent Green, with food cooked over the coals by Kent Lions Club.

The library will offer its annual book sale and sell raffle tickets for a 2000 Porsche Boxster Roadster.

In addition, a Chess court will be held, and an exhibit will be on view inside.

Summer reading events will also be offered at the library.

The Kent Art Association Gallery will hold its second annual “Small Works Porch Sale” Aug. 2-3 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Many of the town’s non-profit organizations will have information booths on the Golden Falcon Lot on Main Street.

For more information and a complete list of activities, visit www.kentct.com.