Sick time OK'd for Michigan vote; board splits on wage drive

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's elections board has certified an earned sick time proposal for a statewide vote in November and stalled over a separate ballot drive to raise the minimum wage.

The Board of State Canvassers OK'd the paid sick day measure Friday. It will go to the Republican-led Legislature and if lawmakers do not act, voters will decide the legislation's fate in the fall.

Supporters say workers should not have to go to work sick or miss time caring for family members. Opponents say the measure would hurt business and lead to cuts to other employee benefits.

The board split 2-2 on certifying a minimum wage ballot drive. Michigan's appellate courts will next consider businesses group's contention that the petition fails to address which parts of Michigan's existing law it would amend.