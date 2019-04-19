Sick bighorn sheep herd in North Dakota might be improving

FILE - This undated photo provided by the North Dakota Game and Fish Department shows a group of bighorn sheep in North Dakota. An outbreak of deadly bacterial pneumonia that has plagued western North Dakota's bighorn sheep population for years is showing signs of waning, though it might still be a few years before the herd is out of the woods. Game and Fish Department biologists counted 283 bighorns in a recent population survey, up 7 percent from the previous year. (Craig Bihrle/North Dakota Game and Fish Department via AP, File) less FILE - This undated photo provided by the North Dakota Game and Fish Department shows a group of bighorn sheep in North Dakota. An outbreak of deadly bacterial pneumonia that has plagued western North Dakota's ... more Photo: Craig Bihrle, AP Photo: Craig Bihrle, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Sick bighorn sheep herd in North Dakota might be improving 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An outbreak of deadly bacterial pneumonia that has plagued western North Dakota's bighorn sheep population since 2014 is showing signs of waning.

But it might still be a few years before the herd is out of the woods.

Game and Fish Department biologists counted 283 bighorns in a recent survey, up 7 percent from the previous year's count.

Big game biologist Brett Wiedmann says that reflects lessening effects of the disease. He says annual survival rates of adult bighorns are similar to those prior to the die-off, and lamb survival also is improving.

But Wiedmann cautions the next few years will be important in determining if the pathogens persist and cause a long-term population decline.

Bighorn hunting is popular in North Dakota, with thousands of people applying for only a handful of licenses annually.