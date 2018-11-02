Bus passengers panic, jump through windows after driver goes off course

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A shuttle bus for a Southern California Halloween attraction became a scare for riders.

Passengers were expecting a ride of a few minutes Thursday night to the "Dark Harbor" event at the Queen Mary in the Port of Long Beach.

Instead, the driver went off course and wouldn't stop, ending up in the neighboring city of Carson.

TERRIFYING: Bus full of passengers on their way to Queen Mary's Dark Harbor event thought they were being kidnapped when their bus began heading in wrong direction and driver wouldn't stop https://t.co/Pxo4qpWsrn pic.twitter.com/M5lYCz4MNp — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) November 2, 2018

Passengers tell KABC-TV they pleaded with the driver to stop and let them off but he wouldn't respond, and when he struck a rider they began jumping out the bus windows.

Long Beach police Lt. Robert Woods told the Los Angeles Times the driver was being questioned. On Friday, Long Beach Police Department posted a statement saying the incident was not considered a kidnapping.

"Last night's bus incident was NOT a kidnapping and is only being investigated as a battery between driver and single passenger. We appreciate our community's concern and will release further information as details become available in the near future."