Shuttered latex plant to reopen on Alabama-Georgia line

EUFAULA, Ala. (AP) — A company plans to create as many as 400 jobs as it reopens a closed latex factory in southeast Alabama, the state said Tuesday.

The Alabama Department of Commerce said in a statement that Medical Industries of the Americas intends to reopen a shuttered factory at Eufaula in coming months. The factory will produce items including latex gloves, condoms and packs to treat people with hot or cold therapy.

The privately owned company said it has retooled a factory that used to be operated by Ameritex Corp. MI Americas said its investment could reach $50 million eventually as it adds product lines.

The 105,000-square-foot factory, which will produce about 500,000 latex gloves daily, is located in an industrial park near the Chattahoochee River along the Georgia state line.

Ameritex closed the factory about four years ago.