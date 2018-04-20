Shred-it, bake sale to benefit AWS

The New Fairfield/Sherman Animal Welfare Society will hold a shred-it and bake sale event April 21 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Stop & Shop, Routes 37 and 39, in New Fairfield.

Boxed documents will be shredded on site by Shred-It, a Cheshire company.

Monetary donations to NFSAW are welcome.

The Shred-It event is sponsored by Union Savings Bank.

The Bake Sale will include cookies, cakes, pies and other goodies made by volunteers.

Adoptable pets from NFSAW’s shelter will be visiting during the fund aiser.

NFSAW, founded in 1977, is a a non-profit, non-governmental organization that shelters and finds homes for abused, neglected and abandoned cats and dogs.