Boy Scout Troop 58 of New Milford recently conducted a U.S. flag retirement ceremony at the Andrew Mygatt, Veterans of Foreign Wars hall. Scouts are shown, from left to right, Brooke Thibodeau (visiting from Scouts BSA girls Troop 179), and Adam Zimmitti, Nicholas Sartori, Tyler Rogg, Ian Rocca, Chris Wologodzew, Bryson Miller, Alex Rogg, Jack Hartman, Evan Lovejoy, Alex Rigdon, Alex Thibodeau, Brendan Sartori, Ryan Zimmitti, Alex Pelletier, Jack Morrison, Connor Woods, Chris Miller, Jason Zimmitti, Bryce Lewis, Gabe Rocca, Senior Patrol Leader Dylan Lewis and Eagle Scout Ryan Thibodeau. The construction of the fire pit was Ryan’s Eagle Scout project to benefit the VFW. Numerous businesses from the community made donations for the project.