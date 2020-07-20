Shooting wounds 3 at riverfront party overnight

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Three people were wounded in a shooting at a parking lot where car enthusiasts and others gathered overnight for an outdoor party.

East Hartford police said the people wounded early Monday morning were not the intended targets of the shooting. One person was shot in the back, and two others were grazed by bullets, the Hartford Courant reported. Police said all are expected to survive.

Footage on social media shows the riverfront parking lot of an American Eagle Financial Credit Union packed with hundreds of cars, and people hanging out.

Police said it was the second night that people had gathered in large numbers in East Hartford, Connecticut.