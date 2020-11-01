Shooting in Pittsburgh kills 2 men, teenager, wounds teen

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A shooting in Pittsburgh claimed the lives of two men and a teenager and wounded another teen over the weekend, authorities said.

Officers responded to the city's Allentown neighborhood shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday and found two men aged 22 and 24 and a 17-year-old youth with gunshot wounds, Pittsburgh public safety officials said. Two were pronounced dead at the scene and officials said Sunday morning that the third had also died.

A 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the face was reported in stable condition, authorities said.

Authorities said the crime apparently began in the street and moved into a house. It's not believed related to a Halloween party or gathering of any kind.

No arrests were immediately reported. Anyone with information was asked to call investigators.