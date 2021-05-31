Shooting, fatal boat accident probed in Grand Lake area

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (AP) — Police are investigating a separate shooting and a fatal boating accident that occurred in the Grand Lake area in northeast Oklahoma over Memorial Day weekend.

The Grand River Dam Authority police said in a statement a woman was shot in the neck late Saturday night at the Eagle Bluff Resort along the Illinois River. The woman was taken to an area hospital, and her condition was not immediately known. A 19-year-old woman was taken into custody in connection with the shooting, and an investigation is ongoing.