Shoah survivors to get vaccine on Auschwitz liberation day KIRSTEN GRIESHABER and PHILIPP JENNE, Associated Press Jan. 27, 2021 Updated: Jan. 27, 2021 3:30 a.m.
File - In this Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 file photo, a man walks through the gate of the Sachsenhausen Nazi death camp with the phrase 'Arbeit macht frei' (work sets you free) during International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Oranienburg, about 30 kilometers (18 miles), north of Berlin, Germany.
File - In this Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 file photo, survivors of the Nazi death camp Auschwitz arrive for a commemoration ceremony on International Holocaust Remembrance Day at the International Monument to the Victims of Fascism inside Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland.
Roses lie with a note saying "#weremember", at the Holocaust Memorial on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.
Roses lie with a note saying "#weremember", at the Holocaust Memorial on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.
VIENNA (AP) — Hundreds of Holocaust survivors in Austria and Slovakia were poised to get their first coronavirus vaccination Wednesday, acknowledging their past suffering with a special tribute 76 years after the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp, where the Nazis killed more than 1 million Jews and others.
“We owe this to them,” said Erika Jakubovits, the Jewish Community of Vienna organizer of the vaccination drive. “They have suffered so much trauma and have felt even more insecure during this pandemic.”
