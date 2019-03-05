Shipyard union asks for help overseeing local leadership

BATH, Maine (AP) — Union members at Bath Iron Works in Maine have asked international union officials to oversee local leadership, citing concerns over whether rules are being followed.

The Bangor Daily News reports Jay Wadleigh with the union district office in Lisbon has been summoned to supervise Local S6 operations in Bath.

International union spokesman John Carr says all of the local elected officials will remain in their positions.

Carr did not specify what caused the Local S6 board to ask for help. He says "financial transactions aren't even indicated by any means."

The move comes as the union prepares to elect new leadership and start negotiations on a new contract.

Local S6 President Mike Keenan and other executive board members have declined to comment.

