Ship's engine accident burns 2, prompts Coast Guard airlift

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has flown two crew members from a cruise ship after they suffered burns during an accident in the engine room.

The Coast Guard said in news release that the incident occurred Monday aboard the Norwegian Escape. The ship was about 24 miles from North Carolina's coast.

The cruise ship contacted the Coast Guard shortly before 4 p.m. The service dispatched a Jayhawk MH-60 helicopter to take the men to an airport in Rocky Mount where emergency crews were waiting.

The two Filipino crewmen were in their mid-20s and suffered second-degree burns. That means their injuries involved swelling, blistering and possible damage to the deeper layers of the skin.

The 1,000-foot ship is part of Norwegian Cruise Line and was built in 2015.