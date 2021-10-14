Shifting winds challenge crews fighting California fire Oct. 14, 2021 Updated: Oct. 14, 2021 12:26 a.m.
1 of23 An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Goleta, Calif. A wildfire raging through Southern California coastal mountains threatened ranches and rural homes and kept a major highway shut down Wednesday as the fire-scarred state faced a new round of dry winds that raise risk of flames. The Alisal Fire covered more than 22 square miles (57 square kilometers) in the Santa Ynez Mountains west of Santa Barbara. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
2 of23 A wildfire burns near a home Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Goleta, Calif. A wildfire raging through Southern California coastal mountains threatened ranches and rural homes and kept a major highway shut down Wednesday as the fire-scarred state faced a new round of dry winds that raise risk of flames. The Alisal Fire covered more than 22 square miles (57 square kilometers) in the Santa Ynez Mountains west of Santa Barbara. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 3 of23
4 of23 A wildfire burns near a home Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Goleta, Calif. A wildfire raging through Southern California coastal mountains threatened ranches and rural homes and kept a major highway shut down Wednesday as the fire-scarred state faced a new round of dry winds that raise risk of flames. The Alisal Fire covered more than 22 square miles (57 square kilometers) in the Santa Ynez Mountains west of Santa Barbara. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
5 of23 A wildfire burns near a home Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Goleta, Calif. A wildfire raging through Southern California coastal mountains threatened ranches and rural homes and kept a major highway shut down Wednesday as the fire-scarred state faced a new round of dry winds that raise risk of flames. The Alisal Fire covered more than 22 square miles (57 square kilometers) in the Santa Ynez Mountains west of Santa Barbara. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 6 of23
7 of23 An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning near a home Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Goleta, Calif. A wildfire raging through Southern California coastal mountains threatened ranches and rural homes and kept a major highway shut down Wednesday as the fire-scarred state faced a new round of dry winds that raise risk of infernos. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
8 of23 A wildfire burns near a home Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Goleta, Calif. A wildfire raging through Southern California coastal mountains threatened ranches and rural homes and kept a major highway shut down Wednesday as the fire-scarred state faced a new round of dry winds that raise risk of flames. The Alisal Fire covered more than 22 square miles (57 square kilometers) in the Santa Ynez Mountains west of Santa Barbara. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 9 of23
10 of23 A firefighter watches as a wildfire burns Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Goleta, Calif. A wildfire raging through Southern California coastal mountains threatened ranches and rural homes and kept a major highway shut down Wednesday as the fire-scarred state faced a new round of dry winds that raise risk of flames. The Alisal Fire covered more than 22 square miles (57 square kilometers) in the Santa Ynez Mountains west of Santa Barbara. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
11 of23 A helicopter drops water on a wildfire Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Goleta, Calif. A wildfire raging through Southern California coastal mountains threatened ranches and rural homes and kept a major highway shut down Wednesday as the fire-scarred state faced a new round of dry winds that raise risk of infernos. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 12 of23
13 of23 A firefighter watches as a wildfire burns Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Goleta, Calif. A wildfire raging through Southern California coastal mountains threatened ranches and rural homes and kept a major highway shut down Wednesday as the fire-scarred state faced a new round of dry winds that raise risk of flames. The Alisal Fire covered more than 22 square miles (57 square kilometers) in the Santa Ynez Mountains west of Santa Barbara. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
14 of23 A firefighter watches as a wildfire burns Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Goleta, Calif. A wildfire raging through Southern California coastal mountains threatened ranches and rural homes and kept a major highway shut down Wednesday as the fire-scarred state faced a new round of dry winds that raise risk of flames. The Alisal Fire covered more than 22 square miles (57 square kilometers) in the Santa Ynez Mountains west of Santa Barbara. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 15 of23
16 of23 In this photo provided by Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the Alisal Fire continues to burn the dry vegetation in Refugio Canyon on Tuesday morning, Oct. 12, 2021, in Santa Barbara County, Calif. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire via AP) Mike Eliason/AP Show More Show Less
17 of23 In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a wildfire burns Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, near a ranch off Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County, Calif. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire via AP) Mike Eliason/AP Show More Show Less 18 of23
19 of23 In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, firefighters extinguish flames Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 12, 2021, that have spotted ahead of the fire front along Highway 101 southbound at Vista Point, north of Refugio State Beach in Santa Barbara County, Calif. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP) Mike Eliason/AP Show More Show Less
20 of23 In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a deer scurries near a recently burned area off Refugio Rd., in Goleta, Calif., on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP) Mike Eliason/AP Show More Show Less 21 of23
22 of23 In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a hand crew works on a hill to extinguish a fire Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Goleta, Calif. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP) Mike Eliason/AP Show More Show Less
23 of23
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Shifting winds posed new challenges for firefighters battling a blaze in Southern California coastal mountains that threatened ranches and rural homes and kept a major highway shut down for days.
The Alisal Fire charred more than 24 square miles (62 square kilometers) of dense chaparral in the Santa Ynez Mountains west of Santa Barbara. Containment was just 5% Wednesday evening.