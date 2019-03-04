https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Sherman-sets-kindergarten-orientation-13648629.php
Sherman sets kindergarten orientation
Sherman School will hold kindergarten parent orientation and registration for the 2018-19 school year April 1 at 8:45 a.m.
Parents of prospective students should contact the school at 860-355-3793, ext. 310 or email mainoffice@shermanschool.com to arrange to acquire a registration packet no later than March 18.
Sherman Board of Education policy requires that each child must reach his or her fifth birthday on or before Jan. 1, 2020.
