Sherman sets kindergarten orientation

Sherman School will hold kindergarten parent orientation and registration for the 2018-19 school year April 1 at 8:45 a.m.

Parents of prospective students should contact the school at 860-355-3793, ext. 310 or email mainoffice@shermanschool.com to arrange to acquire a registration packet no later than March 18.

Sherman Board of Education policy requires that each child must reach his or her fifth birthday on or before Jan. 1, 2020.