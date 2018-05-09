https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Sherman-sets-kindergarten-orientation-12898359.php
Sherman sets kindergarten orientation
Published 12:00 am, Wednesday, May 9, 2018
Sherman School will hold kindergarten parent orientation and registration for the 2018-19 school year May 14.
Parents of prospective students should contact the school at 860-355-3793, ext. 310 to arrange to acquire a registration packet.
Sherman Board of Education policy requires that each child must reach his or her fifth birthday on or before Jan. 1, 2019.
View Comments