Sherman scouts to host Pumpkin Chuckin’ event this weekend

SHERMAN — Local scouting troops will host a Pumpkin Chuckin’ event Saturday afternoon at Volunteer Park.

Scouts from Sherman’s all-girl Boy Scout Troop 148 and all-boy Boy Scout Troop 48 will use wooden poles and rope lashings to build contraptions and compete to see whose device can launch a pumpkin the farthest.

The Pumpkin Chuckin’ event will run from noon to 4 p.m., and local youth ages 11-17 interested in scouting are invited to attend.

Face masks and social distancing will be required.

For more information, email jordinas@troop48ct.org.