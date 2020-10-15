https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Sherman-scouts-to-hold-recruiting-event-this-15648088.php
Sherman scouts to host Pumpkin Chuckin’ event this weekend
Photo: Contributed Photo
SHERMAN — Local scouting troops will host a Pumpkin Chuckin’ event Saturday afternoon at Volunteer Park.
Scouts from Sherman’s all-girl Boy Scout Troop 148 and all-boy Boy Scout Troop 48 will use wooden poles and rope lashings to build contraptions and compete to see whose device can launch a pumpkin the farthest.
The Pumpkin Chuckin’ event will run from noon to 4 p.m., and local youth ages 11-17 interested in scouting are invited to attend.
Face masks and social distancing will be required.
For more information, email jordinas@troop48ct.org.
