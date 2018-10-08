Sherman’s Old Store celebrates 20 years
The Old Store Museum and Gift Shop in Sherman recently celebrated its 20th anniversary.
The celebration also recognized more than 200 years of retail operation in the same building.
Nearly 100 members of the SHS attended the festivities.
They were first greeted by a new video highlighting the history of the Old Store and shopped with a member discount. They were also treated to appetizers donated by volunteers and the Sherman IGA.
Sue Moga, president of SHS, addressed the members with a quick summary of the purchase of The Old Store and its transitions in operations to the present.
She highlighted accomplishments, including renovations to the outside of the building, air conditioning, upgrades to electrical systems, new porch and loading dock, etc., in addition to an annual contribution to SHS.
Moira Kelly, co-manager of the Old Store, recognized the dedication and time volunteers invest in the Old Store.
Kelly was surprised to be honored for her leadership in initial fundraising for the purchase of the building, as well as heading up the volunteers for the past 15 years.
A shadow box with a note of thanks from the Old Store was presented to Moira by co-manager, Lisa Cilio.
Senator Michael McLachlan, a fellow historian, surprised the membership with a visit and a State of Connecticut official citation in recognition of 20 years of retail operation highlighting that the Connecticut General Assembly offered its sincerest congratulations to The Old Store Museum and Gift Shop.
Twenty years ago, the Old Store was a glimmer in then-president of SHS Gloria Thorne's eye.
The store and museum is located at 3 Route 37 Center and open Thursdays through Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., or whenever the flag is flying.