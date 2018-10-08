Sherman’s Old Store celebrates 20 years

The Old Store Museum and Gift Shop in Sherman recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. Above are Moira Kelly, co-manager of the store, left, and Gloria Thorne, past president of the Sherman Historical Society. The Old Store Museum and Gift Shop in Sherman recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. Above are Moira Kelly, co-manager of the store, left, and Gloria Thorne, past president of the Sherman Historical Society. Photo: Courtesy Of The Old Store

Among those in attendance at the Old Store’s 20th anniversary event are, from left to right, Lori Finck, Sue Moga and Liz Mard, who were among those in attendance at the event. Among those in attendance at the Old Store’s 20th anniversary event are, from left to right, Lori Finck, Sue Moga and Liz Mard, who were among those in attendance at the event. Photo: Courtesy Of The Old Store

Moira Kelly and Lisa Cilio, left and right, respectively, co-managers of the Old Store in Sherman, are presented a State of Connecticut official citation in recognition of 20 years from Senator Michael McLachlan. less Moira Kelly and Lisa Cilio, left and right, respectively, co-managers of the Old Store in Sherman, are presented a State of Connecticut official citation in recognition of 20 years from Senator Michael ... more Photo: Courtesy Of The Old Store



Photo: Courtesy Of The Old Store Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Sherman’s Old Store celebrates 20 years 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

The Old Store Museum and Gift Shop in Sherman recently celebrated its 20th anniversary.

The celebration also recognized more than 200 years of retail operation in the same building.

Nearly 100 members of the SHS attended the festivities.

They were first greeted by a new video highlighting the history of the Old Store and shopped with a member discount. They were also treated to appetizers donated by volunteers and the Sherman IGA.

Sue Moga, president of SHS, addressed the members with a quick summary of the purchase of The Old Store and its transitions in operations to the present.

She highlighted accomplishments, including renovations to the outside of the building, air conditioning, upgrades to electrical systems, new porch and loading dock, etc., in addition to an annual contribution to SHS.

Moira Kelly, co-manager of the Old Store, recognized the dedication and time volunteers invest in the Old Store.

Kelly was surprised to be honored for her leadership in initial fundraising for the purchase of the building, as well as heading up the volunteers for the past 15 years.

A shadow box with a note of thanks from the Old Store was presented to Moira by co-manager, Lisa Cilio.

Senator Michael McLachlan, a fellow historian, surprised the membership with a visit and a State of Connecticut official citation in recognition of 20 years of retail operation highlighting that the Connecticut General Assembly offered its sincerest congratulations to The Old Store Museum and Gift Shop.

Twenty years ago, the Old Store was a glimmer in then-president of SHS Gloria Thorne's eye.

The store and museum is located at 3 Route 37 Center and open Thursdays through Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., or whenever the flag is flying.