Sherman residents donate slightly more to Biden than to Trump

SHERMAN — If the outcome of the 2020 presidential race came down to the amount of campaign contributions from Sherman residents, it would be a close call — but the winner would be Democrat Joe Biden.

Seven Sherman residents contributed a total of $1,883 to Biden’s campaign, while four residents gave close to $1,189 to the campaign of incumbent Republican Donald Trump, according to Federal Election Commission filings data.

Since March 2019, more than 20 Sherman residents have contributed roughly $13,130 to eight different presidential campaigns, according to the FEC data.

Of those contributions, more $4,100 went towards Bernie Sanders’ campaign before he dropped out of the race in April.

Amy Klobuchar’s campaign received $2,800 in contribution from one Sherman resident, five people in town gave approximately $2,400 to Pete Buttigieg and three donated nearly $475 to Elizabeth Warren’s campaign.

One Sherman resident contributed approximately $154 and $57, respectively, to the campaigns of Democratic candidates Cory Booker and Mike Bloomberg before they dropped out of the race.

There were no contributions made to the campaigns of Kamala Harris or Andrew Yang, according to the FEC data.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Connecticut’s presidential primary election has been postponed to Aug. 11. The 2020 presidential election will take place Tuesday, Nov. 3.