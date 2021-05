SHERMAN — The Sherman Library has a new show — “Old Glory” — Wooden Flags by Rich Engel.

Just in time for Memorial Day, Flag Day and July 4 celebrations, Engel uses his craftmanship with wood to create Old Glory in the shapes of stars, hearts, flags and the United States.

The library continues to follow COVID guidelines, but the work can be seen person Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

Engel has been a Sherman resident for over 45 years. He taught woodworking for many years in Redding, at John Read Middle School.

He was always watching, always careful as his students used table saws, lathes, and other machinery to create with wood, the announcement said.

One of his students was Ashleigh Blake, executive director of the Sherman Library. “As a 12 year old taking Mr. Engel’s class, I was delighted to use real machines and create real objects. His class was amazing,” said Blake.

Retiring from teaching nine years ago, Engel missed creating, so he started making hand crafted flags from wood.

“In 1962 at age 17, I joined the Navy and for three years worked on aircraft carriers all over the world. We picked up astronauts like John Glen, went to Spain, participated in the Cuban Crisis and had many exciting adventures. Through the GI bill, I went to college and became a teacher. Creating flags for me is a way to give something back.”

All flags are for sale, and a portion benefits the Sherman Library. For more information about the show and to see the show, visit the Sherman Library website at shermanlibrary.org